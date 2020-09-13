St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|8
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Aquino dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|a-T.Stephenson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|6
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Edman rf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|B.Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|O’Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Dean lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.500
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.221
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|205
|00x_7
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 8th. b-singled for Goodwin in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Votto (6), Dean (1). HR_B.Miller (6), off Antone; Carpenter (3), off Sims; Bader (3), off Garrett; Goldschmidt (6), off Garrett. RBIs_Akiyama (6), B.Miller (22), Wieters (2), Carpenter (20), Bader 3 (7), Goldschmidt (16). SB_Edman (2), Wong (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, Galvis); St. Louis 4 (B.Miller, Bader, Edman). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wieters. LIDP_Edman. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Galvis); St. Louis 1 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Antone, L, 0-2
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|68
|2.86
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|45
|3.32
|Garrett
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|De León
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|18.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 3-2
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|94
|2.92
|Cabrera
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.29
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.45
|A.Miller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.38
|Kaminsky
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Cabrera pitched to 0 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 3-1, Garrett 2-2, A.Miller 1-0. HBP_Sims (Wieters).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:08.
