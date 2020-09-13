Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

September 13, 2020 12:03 am
 
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 4 8
Akiyama lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .220
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172
b-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .163
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Aquino dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 2 0 .184
a-T.Stephenson ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Farmer ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .255
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 9 7 6 8
Wong 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Edman rf-3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .312
B.Miller dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .274
DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290
Carpenter 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .204
O’Neill lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Dean lf-rf 1 1 1 0 3 0 .500
Wieters c 2 1 0 1 1 0 .091
Bader cf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .221
Cincinnati 001 000 000_1 3 0
St. Louis 000 205 00x_7 9 0

a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 8th. b-singled for Goodwin in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Votto (6), Dean (1). HR_B.Miller (6), off Antone; Carpenter (3), off Sims; Bader (3), off Garrett; Goldschmidt (6), off Garrett. RBIs_Akiyama (6), B.Miller (22), Wieters (2), Carpenter (20), Bader 3 (7), Goldschmidt (16). SB_Edman (2), Wong (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, Galvis); St. Louis 4 (B.Miller, Bader, Edman). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wieters. LIDP_Edman. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Galvis); St. Louis 1 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Antone, L, 0-2 3 4 2 2 3 3 68 2.86
Sims 2 1 3 3 2 2 45 3.32
Garrett 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 3.00
De León 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 18.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 3-2 6 1 1 1 4 4 94 2.92
Cabrera 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.29
Webb 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.45
A.Miller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.38
Kaminsky 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Cabrera pitched to 0 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 3-1, Garrett 2-2, A.Miller 1-0. HBP_Sims (Wieters).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:08.

