St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dean lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|T.Stphenson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|205
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Votto (6), Dean (1). HR_B.Miller (6), Carpenter (3), Bader (3), Goldschmidt (6). SB_Edman (2), Wong (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antone L,0-2
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Garrett
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|De León
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson W,3-2
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Cabrera
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A.Miller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kaminsky
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Antone pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Sims pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Sims (Wieters).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:08.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.