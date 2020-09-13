Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

September 13, 2020 12:06 am
 
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 7 9 7
Akiyama lf 4 0 0 1 Wong 2b 5 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Edman rf-3b 5 0 2 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Miller dh 4 1 1 1
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0
Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 Carpenter 3b 4 1 2 1
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 0 0 0 0
Aquino dh 2 1 0 0 Dean lf-rf 1 1 1 0
Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 1 0 1
T.Stphenson ph-c 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 3
Farmer ss 2 0 1 0
Cincinnati 001 000 000 1
St. Louis 000 205 00x 7

DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Votto (6), Dean (1). HR_B.Miller (6), Carpenter (3), Bader (3), Goldschmidt (6). SB_Edman (2), Wong (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Antone L,0-2 3 4 2 2 3 3
Sims 2 1 3 3 2 2
Garrett 1 3 2 2 0 1
De León 2 1 0 0 1 2
St. Louis
Hudson W,3-2 6 1 1 1 4 4
Cabrera 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
A.Miller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kaminsky 1 1 0 0 0 1

Antone pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Sims pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Sims (Wieters).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:08.

The Associated Press

