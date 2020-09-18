St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|23
|7
|6
|6
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Martin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|106
|x
|—
|7
E_Stallings (4), Hayes (1), Bell (4). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3. HR_Reynolds (5), Carlson (2). SB_Polanco (3). SF_DeJong (4). S_Wieters (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,1-3
|5
|
|5
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Stratton BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ponce de Leon
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|A.Miller W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Elledge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kuhl pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Elledge.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:19.
