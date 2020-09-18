Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2

September 18, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 23 7 6 6
Reynolds lf 3 1 2 2 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Edman rf-3b 2 2 1 0
Moran dh 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt dh 2 1 1 0
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Miller 3b 2 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 Bader pr-cf 0 1 0 0
González ss 3 0 1 0 DeJong ss 2 0 1 2
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0
Stallings c 1 1 0 0 Carpenter 1b 3 1 0 1
Martin cf 2 0 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 3 1 2 3
Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 000 020 0 2
St. Louis 000 106 x 7

E_Stallings (4), Hayes (1), Bell (4). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3. HR_Reynolds (5), Carlson (2). SB_Polanco (3). SF_DeJong (4). S_Wieters (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kuhl L,1-3 5 5 4 1 2 6
Stratton BS,0-1 1 1 3 0 0 2
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon 5 3 2 2 2 9
A.Miller W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Elledge 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kuhl pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Elledge.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:19.

