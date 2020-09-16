Listen Live Sports

Steelers place RT Zach Banner on IR, bring back OL Hawkins

September 16, 2020 9:14 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Banner’s season is over. The Steelers placed the right tackle on injured reserve Wednesday, two days after he tore the ACL in his right knee in a win over the New York Giants.

Banner edged Chukwuma Okorafor during an extended training camp battle to earn the starting job. His season ended in the fourth quarter against the Giants when his knee appeared to give out while dropping back in pass protection.

Okorafor, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, figures to get the start when the Steelers host Denver in their home opener on Sunday.

The Steelers filled Banner’s roster spot by bringing back offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins. Pittsburgh originally drafted Hawkins in the fourth round in 2016 but he struggled to stay healthy, appearing in just five games over three seasons. He bounced from Indianapolis to Tampa Bay to Houston before being re-signed by Pittsburgh.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

