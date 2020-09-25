On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Striker Yılmaz gets 1st goal as Lille moves into 1st place

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz grabbed his first goal of the season as unbeaten Lille beat Nantes 2-0 to move to the top of the French league on Friday.

Lille can relinquish top spot to Saint-Etienne or Rennes if either wins when they meet on Saturday. They are one point behind Lille.

The 35-year-old Yılmaz netted 229 goals during a long career in Turkish soccer in which he starred for Istanbul-based Galatasaray, but had not scored in his first four games for Lille.

He ended that lean spell from a penalty in the 87th minute, earning it himself with a neat turn that drew a foul from defender Dennis Appiah.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Yilmaz’s countryman, Zeki Çelik, played a part in the opening goal when, moments before halftime, the right back’s cross led to an own goal from center half Nicolas Pallois.

In Saturday’s other game, Marseille hosts struggling Metz at Stade Velodrome.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment