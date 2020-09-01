Listen Live Sports

Struggling Nationals look to break 3-game skid against Phillies

September 1, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (12-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-15, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.82 ERA) Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 12-7 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has slugged .465, good for third in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Nationals are 6-10 against NL East Division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .377.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 14 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .646.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

