Struggling Tigers look to break 4-game losing streak against Royals

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:59 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (22-33, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (4-3, 3.83 ERA) Kansas City: Brad Keller (4-3, 2.77 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 15-22 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .360.

The Tigers are 11-26 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 11 home runs and is batting .360.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .423.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Jeimer Candelario: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

