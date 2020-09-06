Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Added OF Marcus Wilson to club player pool.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay outright to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jumerto Castellanos to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Randy Rosario outright to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from 10-day IL, Optioned C Jose Briceno to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to alternate training site. LHP Ryan Buchter elected free agency.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Estevan Florial from alternate training site. Re-signed LHP Luis Avilan to a minor league contract and added him to the 60-man roster. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Jesse Chavez from the IL. optioned 3B Yadiel Rivera to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Artie Lewicki to alternate training site. Recalled 3B Wyatt Mathisen from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Optioned RHPs Tyson Miller and Adbert Alzolay to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Eddy Alvarez from alternate training site. Placed OF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Mauricio Llovera from alternate training site. Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 7-day IL. Placed OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford on the 45-day IL. Recalled OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Taylor Williams from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Campusano on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 5.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Rico Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice, DLs Jonathan Bullard and Trevon Coley, TE Dylan Cantrell, RBs D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward, CBs Chris Jones and Jace Whittaker, OL Koda Martin, WRs Andre Patton, A.J. Richardson and JoJo Ward, LBs Reggoie Walker and Evan Weaver.laced S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve and T Isaiah Wilson on Covid- Reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Timon Parris off waivers. Signed DB Delrick Abrams Jr., QB Kurt Benkert, DB Jamal Carter, DE Austin Edwards, WR Juwan Green, DB Tyler Hall, OL Sean Harlow, DB Josh Hawkins, QB Kyle Lauletta, P Cameron Nizialek, TE Jared Pinkney, LB Edmond Robinson and WR Chris Rowland to practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Jerell Adams, OLB Aaron Adeoye, CB Terrell Bonds, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DT Aaron Crawford, CB Khalil Dorsey, G Will Holden, QB Tyler Huntley, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, S Jordan Richards, OLB Chauncey Rivers, S Nigel Warrior, ILB Kristian Welch, RB Ty’Son Williams and TE Eli Wolf to practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Bryan Cox Jr., WR Jake Kumerow, DL Chris Slayton, OT Brandon Walton, WR Duke Williams, DT Justin Zimmer and S Josh Thomas to practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams, DL Abdullah Anderson, QB Tyler Bray, OL Jamon Brown, DB Xavier Crawford, WR Reggie Davis, DB Stephen Denmark, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Thomas Ives, DL LaCale London, OL Sam Mustipher, RB Artavis Pierce, K Cairo Santos, LB Rashad Smith, OL Lachavious Simmons and OL Badara Traore to practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed G Shaq Calhoun on waivers from Miami. Signed QB Brandon Allen, DE Freedom Akinmoladun, DE Amani Bledsoe, DE Kendall Futrell, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, OT Josh Knipfel, DT Kahlil McKenzie, WR Stanley Morgan, HB Jacques Patrick, CB Winston Rose, TE Mason Schreck, WR Scotty Washington and TE Mitchell Wilcox to practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DE Joe Jackson and DT Vincent Taylor off waivers from Dallas. Waived DT Eli Ankou and TE Pharoah Brown. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, WR Taywan Taylor, T Brady Aiello, G Michael Dunn, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, S Elijah Benton, S Jovante Moffatt and K Cody Parkey to practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Derrek Tuszka, S Alijah Holder, WR Fred Brown, QB Brett Rypien, CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Josh Watson, OT Jake Rodgers, S P.J. Locke, OL Patrick Morris, OT Quinn Bailey, RB LeVante Bellahmy, WR Trinity Benson, DL DeShawn Williams, OT Darrin Paulo, FB/RB Jeremy Cox and CB Kevin Toliver to practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Beau Benzschawel, QB David Blough, WR Victor Bolden, S Jalen Elliott, DT Frank Herron, WR Tom Kennedy, TE Isaac Nauta, LB Anthony Pittman, S Bobby Price, P Arryn Siposs, DT Kevin Strong, CB Dee Virgin, G Kenny Wiggins, RB Jonathan Williams, LS Steve Wirtel and DE Jonathan Wynn to practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed TE Noah Togiai off waivers from Philadelphia. Released T Chaz Green.

KANSAS CITY CHEIFS — Signed DB Rodney Clemons, LB Omari Cobb WR Gehrig Dieter, WR Maurice French, WR Joe Forston, LB Darius Harris, DB Lavert Hill, DT Braxton Hoyett, DB Chris Lammons, WR Kalija Lipscomb, QB Matt Moore, QB Jordan Ta’amu, RB DeAndrew Washington, DE Tim Ward and C Darryl Williams to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Asmar Bilal, RB Darius Bradwell, CB John Brannon, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jeff Cotton, NY Breidan Fehoko, OL Nate Gilliam, OL Ryan Groy, WR Tyron Johnson, DE Jessie Lemonier, CB Quenton Meeks, FB Gabe Nabers, DT TJ Smith, OL Cole Toner and CB Donte Vaughn to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LBs Daniel Bituli, Derrick Moncrief, Natrez Patrick and Christian Robinson, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, DTs Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht, DBs Donte Deayon, Juju Hughes and Tyrique McGhee, G Jamil Demby, WR J.J. Koski, DE Jonah Williams and QB Bryce Perkins to practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed LB Ryan Connelly from New York Giants. Waived LB Hardy Nickerson. Placed S Myles Dorn on the IR. Signed WR Alex Hollins, OL Aviante Collins, G Kyle Hinton, C Brett Jones, OT Blake Brandel, CB Mark Fields, S Josh Metellus, LB Blake Lynch, QB Jake Browning, QB Nate Stanley, FB Jake Bargas, TE Bradnon Dillon and K Chase McLaughlin to practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB David Mayo and S Xavier McKinney on the IR. Acquired DB Adrian Colbert, OT Jackson Barton and WR Damion Ratley on waivers. Signed QB Cooper Rush, WRs Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor, OLs Tyler Haycraft and Kyle Murphy; DL Niko Lalos, DBs Chris Williamson and Jarren Williams, and LS Carson Tinker. Waived K Ryan Santoso, WR Corey Coleman, OL Chad Slade and S Sean Chandler.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Joe Bachie, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Andrew Dowell, WR Bennie Fowler III, TE Garrett Griffin, CB Kemon Hall, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, DL Margus Hunt, WR Juwan Johnson, RB Tony Jones Jr., OL John Leglue, TE Tommy Stevens, OL Calvin Throckmorton, G/C Cameron Tom and DB Keith Washington II to practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Cre’Von LeBlanc.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR River Cracraft, S Johnathan Cyprien, DL Darrion Daniels, OL Hroniss Grasu, TE Chase Harrell, CB Tim Harris Jr., RB JaMcyal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Jauan Jennings, CB Dontae Johnson, DL Dion Jordan, S Jared Mayden, OL Dakoda Shepley, OL William Sweet, LB Joe Walker and WR Kevin White to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract. Signed OLB Jamal Davis, TE Tommy Hudson, OL Brandon Kemp, K Tucker McCann, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, OLB Wyatt Ray, QB Trevor Siemian, DL Kobe Smith, CB Tye Smith, DL Teair Tart and WR Nick Westbrook to practice squad. Added RB Senorise Perry and CB Chris Milton to the 53-man roster. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on IR. Placed T Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list.

