Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Transactions

September 13, 2020 8:47 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jonathan Stiever from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site. Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated Max Kepler from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Sergio Romo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Nate Orf from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Daulton Jefferies to alternate training site.

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site. Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 11.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 11. Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred LHP Brandon Leibrandt from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Braxton Garrett from alternate training site. Activated RHP Nick Neidert from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site. Designated SS Eddy Alvarez for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Activated LHP Steven Matz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Rafael Marchan from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Jose Alvarez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi and RHP Taylor Williams from alternate training site. Placed RHP Javy Guerra on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Daniel Robertson as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 10. Recalled RHP Rio Garcia from alternate training site. Recalled 3B Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Darko Rajakovic assistant coach.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed C Kiah Stokes to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred F Zdenek Ondrasek to FC Viktoria Plzen.

<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday