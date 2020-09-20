Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

September 20, 2020 2:54 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Daniel Mengden from the IL and designated for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin to alternate training site. Activated C Mike Zunino from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to alternate training site. Activated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Sean Rodriguez for assignment. Activated INF Jon Berti from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Josh Lindblom from the bereavement list. Place OF Ben Gamel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 19.

NEW YORK METS — Traded INF Victor Gonzalez to Baltimore to complete the Aug. 31 trade for RHP Miguel Castro. Traded RHP Stephen Villines to Texas to complete the Aug. 5 trade for RHP Ariel Jurado. Released RHP Yefry Ramirez from the 60-man player pool.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jason Martin.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed RB Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension.

