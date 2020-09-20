Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Daniel Mengden from the IL and designated for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin to alternate training site. Activated C Mike Zunino from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to alternate training site. Activated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF/INF Jose Martinez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Josh Osich to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Sean Rodriguez for assignment. Activated INF Jon Berti from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Josh Lindblom from the bereavement list. Place OF Ben Gamel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 19.

NEW YORK METS — Traded INF Victor Gonzalez to Baltimore to complete the Aug. 31 trade for RHP Miguel Castro. Traded RHP Stephen Villines to Texas to complete the Aug. 5 trade for RHP Ariel Jurado. Released RHP Yefry Ramirez from the 60-man player pool.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jason Martin. Traded RHP Joel Cesar to Philadelphia to complete the Aug. 26 trade for LHP Austin Davis. Traded LHP Domingo Robles to St. Louis for additional capacity on the 2019-20 international bonus pool. Traded RHP Conner Loeprich to Baltimore for additional capacity on the 2019-20 international bonus pool.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned Luis Patino to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed RB Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension.

