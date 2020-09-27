Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced club manager Ron Roenicke will not return for the 2021 season.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Cimber from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Will Castro on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sergio Alcantara from the taxi squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated INF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Paul Blackburn to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Shin-Soo Choo from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Sherten Apostel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 25.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Cole Hamels from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Brailyn Marquez from alternate training site. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Selected the contract of C Andrew Susac from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Activated OF Austin Dean from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

