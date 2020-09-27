Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 9:30 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced club manager Ron Roenicke will not return for the 2021 season.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Cimber from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Will Castro on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from the taxi squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from alternate training site.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced general manager Billy Eppler will not return for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs James Kaprielian and Paul Blackburn to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site.

        Read more Sports News news.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LF Shin-Soo Choo from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Sherten Apostel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 25.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Wilmer Font outright to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Cole Hamels from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Brailyn Marquez from alternate training site. Designated 1B Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Andrew Susac from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Activated LF Austin Dean from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment