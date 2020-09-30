Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Suter scheduled to start for Brewers at Dodgers

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (29-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brent Suter (2-0, 3.13 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will host the Brewers in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games.

The Brewers have gone 14-17 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.

        Read more Sports News news.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .430.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California