Swiss bank set to pay US justice to settle part in FIFA case

September 16, 2020 7:50 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss bank linked to corruption by former international soccer officials at FIFA said Wednesday it is in talks with United States authorities about paying a settlement of at least $10 million.

Julius Baer has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2015, when a sprawling investigation was unsealed.

In 2017, a former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in federal court in New York for his part in managing accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials. They included Julio Grondona, who was FIFA’s former senior vice president and finance committee chairman when he died in 2014.

“The bank is currently in advanced discussions with the DOJ about reaching a resolution in such matter, which may result in the payment of a double-digit million US dollar amount,” Julius Baer said in a statement Wednesday.

Julius Baer was also penalized in February by Switzerland’s financial regulator for failing in its duty to combat money laundering, including in its ties to FIFA officials.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

