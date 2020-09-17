Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

September 17, 2020 10:45 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 10 6 Totals 25 10 10 10
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 1
Stewart rf 3 1 1 2 B.Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 2 2 1 1
Severino dh 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe dh 3 1 0 0
Sisco c 3 1 2 0 Brosseau 2b 2 1 0 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 2 2 3
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 2 N.Lowe 1b 3 2 2 1
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 1 1 0
Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 Smith c 3 0 1 1
Wendle 3b 2 1 2 3
Baltimore 011 400 0 6
Tampa Bay 301 240 x 10

E_Ruiz (5), Adames (8). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (5), Stewart (2), Arozarena (1). HR_Alberto (3), Ruiz (9), Adames (6), Renfroe (8), Wendle (3). SB_Brosseau (2). SF_Wendle (1), Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 3 4 5 5 1 2
Lakins Sr. 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Sulser L,1-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Tate 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
E.Phillips 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Tampa Bay
Richards 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 4
Thompson 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Fairbanks W,5-3 1 2 0 0 0 2
Curtiss 2 0 0 0 0 1

Zimmermann pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Renfroe,Brosseau), Curtiss (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:38.

