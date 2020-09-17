Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|25
|10
|10
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Baltimore
|011
|400
|0
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|301
|240
|x
|—
|10
E_Ruiz (5), Adames (8). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (5), Stewart (2), Arozarena (1). HR_Alberto (3), Ruiz (9), Adames (6), Renfroe (8), Wendle (3). SB_Brosseau (2). SF_Wendle (1), Arozarena (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Lakins Sr.
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sulser L,1-5
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Tate
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Phillips
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fairbanks W,5-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curtiss
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zimmermann pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Renfroe,Brosseau), Curtiss (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:38.
