Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

September 17, 2020
 
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 10 6 2 9
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
Stewart rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .230
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .348
Severino dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Sisco c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .220
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 10 10 10 3 7
Arozarena lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294
B.Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Renfroe rf 2 2 1 1 1 1 .163
B.Lowe dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .262
Brosseau 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .314
Adames ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .266
N.Lowe 1b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .278
Margot cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Smith c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Wendle 3b 2 1 2 3 0 0 .261
Baltimore 011 400 0_6 10 1
Tampa Bay 301 240 x_10 10 1

E_Ruiz (5), Adames (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (5), Stewart (2), Arozarena (1). HR_Alberto (3), off Richards; Ruiz (9), off Richards; Adames (6), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (8), off Zimmermann; Wendle (3), off Lakins Sr.. RBIs_Alberto (17), Mountcastle (21), Ruiz 2 (28), Stewart 2 (14), Adames 3 (18), Renfroe (21), Wendle 3 (13), N.Lowe (9), Smith (7), Arozarena (6). SB_Brosseau (2). SF_Wendle, Arozarena.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Severino, Mountcastle, Hays, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Renfroe). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Severino, Adames.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Brosseau, N.Lowe).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 3 4 5 5 1 2 53 15.00
Lakins Sr. 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 3.32
Sulser, L, 1-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 13 6.00
Tate 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.45
E.Phillips 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 17 3.65
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 4 53 5.91
Thompson 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 17 4.94
Fairbanks, W, 5-3 1 2 0 0 0 2 27 2.74
Curtiss 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-1, Sulser 2-0, Tate 2-2, E.Phillips 1-0. HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Renfroe,Brosseau), Curtiss (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:38.

