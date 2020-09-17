Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|2
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.230
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.348
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|10
|10
|10
|3
|7
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|B.Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Renfroe rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.163
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Wendle 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Baltimore
|011
|400
|0_6
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|301
|240
|x_10
|10
|1
E_Ruiz (5), Adames (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mountcastle (5), Stewart (2), Arozarena (1). HR_Alberto (3), off Richards; Ruiz (9), off Richards; Adames (6), off Zimmermann; Renfroe (8), off Zimmermann; Wendle (3), off Lakins Sr.. RBIs_Alberto (17), Mountcastle (21), Ruiz 2 (28), Stewart 2 (14), Adames 3 (18), Renfroe (21), Wendle 3 (13), N.Lowe (9), Smith (7), Arozarena (6). SB_Brosseau (2). SF_Wendle, Arozarena.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Severino, Mountcastle, Hays, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Renfroe). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Severino, Adames.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Mountcastle); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Brosseau, N.Lowe).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|53
|15.00
|Lakins Sr.
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|3.32
|Sulser, L, 1-5
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6.00
|Tate
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.45
|E.Phillips
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|17
|3.65
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|53
|5.91
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|4.94
|Fairbanks, W, 5-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.74
|Curtiss
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-1, Sulser 2-0, Tate 2-2, E.Phillips 1-0. HBP_Zimmermann 2 (Renfroe,Brosseau), Curtiss (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:38.
