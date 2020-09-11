Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|11
|1
|2
|6
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Araúz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Lin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Plawecki dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Chavis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|11
|7
|8
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.207
|Wendle ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.223
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.227
|Tsutsugo 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.222
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Boston
|000
|000
|001_1
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|011
|201
|42x_11
|12
|1
E_Tsutsugo (2). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Dalbec (1), Meadows (8), Wendle (7), Choi (12). HR_Tsutsugo (7), off Hall; N.Lowe (1), off Tapia; N.Lowe (2), off Leyer. RBIs_Dalbec (10), Tsutsugo 2 (21), Kiermaier 2 (19), Meadows 2 (12), N.Lowe 4 (4), Choi (16). SB_B.Lowe 2 (2), Wendle (5). CS_Vázquez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Verdugo); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Tsutsugo 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier 2. GIDP_Vázquez, Arroyo, Plawecki, B.Lowe.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 3 (Tsutsugo, B.Lowe, Choi; Wendle, B.Lowe, Choi; Tsutsugo, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Triggs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|5.14
|Hall, L, 0-3
|2
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|56
|18.69
|Valdez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.84
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|9.00
|Leyer
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26
|22.09
|Stock
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|6.75
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|103
|3.23
|Fairbanks, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.66
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.53
|Sherriff
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.00
|Loup
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 2-0, Fairbanks 2-0. WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:37.
