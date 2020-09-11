Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

September 11, 2020 10:30 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 11 1 2 6
Verdugo rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .281
Araúz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Lin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Plawecki dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .262
Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .282
Chavis lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 11 12 11 7 8
Meadows lf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .207
Wendle ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .258
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .259
Choi 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .223
Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 2 1 1 .227
Tsutsugo 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .200
N.Lowe dh 4 3 3 4 0 1 .222
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Perez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .203
Boston 000 000 001_1 11 0
Tampa Bay 011 201 42x_11 12 1

E_Tsutsugo (2). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Dalbec (1), Meadows (8), Wendle (7), Choi (12). HR_Tsutsugo (7), off Hall; N.Lowe (1), off Tapia; N.Lowe (2), off Leyer. RBIs_Dalbec (10), Tsutsugo 2 (21), Kiermaier 2 (19), Meadows 2 (12), N.Lowe 4 (4), Choi (16). SB_B.Lowe 2 (2), Wendle (5). CS_Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Bogaerts, Verdugo); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Tsutsugo 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier 2. GIDP_Vázquez, Arroyo, Plawecki, B.Lowe.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 3 (Tsutsugo, B.Lowe, Choi; Wendle, B.Lowe, Choi; Tsutsugo, B.Lowe, Choi).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Triggs 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.14
Hall, L, 0-3 2 1-3 6 4 4 2 2 56 18.69
Valdez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.84
Tapia 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 9.00
Leyer 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 26 22.09
Stock 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 29 6.75
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 4-1 5 1-3 5 0 0 2 5 103 3.23
Fairbanks, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.66
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.53
Sherriff 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 0.00
Loup 1 3 1 1 0 1 23 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 2-0, Fairbanks 2-0. WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:37.

