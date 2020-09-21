Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 4 16 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .197 1-Arozarena pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .272 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .259 N.Lowe 1b 3 2 1 1 1 2 .255 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Margot lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .267 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .234 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .127

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 8 Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .279 McNeil lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .325 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 D.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 a-Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Heredia cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Ramos c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .241

Tampa Bay 010 100 000_2 5 0 New York 000 010 000_1 4 0

a-popped out for Rosario in the 9th.

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 6. 2B_Wendle (8), B.Lowe (8). HR_N.Lowe (3), off deGrom. RBIs_Margot (10), N.Lowe (10), McNeil (23). SB_Wendle (6), Phillips (2), Arozarena (2), Kiermaier (7). CS_Nimmo (2), Wendle (1). SF_Margot.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Zunino, Wendle, N.Lowe, Phillips); New York 2 (Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; New York 1 for 2.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fairbanks 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 2.74 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.81 Fleming, W, 3-0 3 3 1 1 1 2 32 3.47 Castillo, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.86 Sherriff, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Anderson, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 0.64

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 4-2 7 4 2 2 2 14 112 2.14 Castro 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.52 Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.57

Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 1-0. HBP_Fleming (Nimmo). PB_Ramos (4).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00.

