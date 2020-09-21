Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|16
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|1-Arozarena pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.234
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|
|Nimmo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|a-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|000_2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|0
a-popped out for Rosario in the 9th.
1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 6. 2B_Wendle (8), B.Lowe (8). HR_N.Lowe (3), off deGrom. RBIs_Margot (10), N.Lowe (10), McNeil (23). SB_Wendle (6), Phillips (2), Arozarena (2), Kiermaier (7). CS_Nimmo (2), Wendle (1). SF_Margot.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Zunino, Wendle, N.Lowe, Phillips); New York 2 (Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; New York 1 for 2.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fairbanks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.74
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.81
|Fleming, W, 3-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|3.47
|Castillo, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.86
|Sherriff, H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Anderson, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.64
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 4-2
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|14
|112
|2.14
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.52
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.57
Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 1-0. HBP_Fleming (Nimmo). PB_Ramos (4).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:00.
