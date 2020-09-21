Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

September 21, 2020 10:30 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 1 4 1
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0
Arozarena pr-dh 0 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 2 1
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 2 1 1 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0
Margot lf 3 0 0 1 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Giménez ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 1 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 2 0
Tampa Bay 010 100 000 2
New York 000 010 000 1

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 6. 2B_Wendle (8), B.Lowe (8). HR_N.Lowe (3). SB_Wendle (6), Phillips (2), Arozarena (2), Kiermaier (7). SF_Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fairbanks 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fleming W,3-0 3 3 1 1 1 2
Castillo H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sherriff H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Anderson S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom L,4-2 7 4 2 2 2 14
Castro 1 1 0 0 1 2
Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 0

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Fleming pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Fleming (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00.

