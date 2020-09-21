Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 6. 2B_Wendle (8), B.Lowe (8). HR_N.Lowe (3). SB_Wendle (6), Phillips (2), Arozarena (2), Kiermaier (7). SF_Margot (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fairbanks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fleming W,3-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Castillo H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherriff H,0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom L,4-2
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|14
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Fleming pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Fleming (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:00.
