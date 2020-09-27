Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 7:31 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 10 13 5 0 28
Denver 0 10 0 0 10

First Quarter

TB_Godwin 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:58.

TB_FG Succop 43, :15.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 56, 11:33.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:35.

TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 2:19.

Den_Patrick 7 pass from Driskel (McManus kick), :14.

Third Quarter

TB_safety, 11:44.

TB_FG Succop 35, :00.

        Read more Sports News news.

A_5,226.

___

TB Den
First downs 17 13
Total Net Yards 353 226
Rushes-yards 25-68 14-42
Passing 285 184
Punt Returns 3-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-25 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-38-0 25-39-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 6-45
Punts 5-43.8 6-37.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-71 4-30
Time of Possession 33:02 26:58

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 13-53, Fournette 7-15, Brady 5-0. Denver, Gordon 8-26, Driskel 3-14, Freeman 2-4, Hamler 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-38-0-297. Denver, Driskel 17-30-1-176, Rypien 8-9-1-53.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 6-48, Godwin 5-64, Miller 3-83, Howard 3-49, McCoy 2-24, Jones 2-20, Fournette 2-7, Evans 2-2. Denver, Jeudy 5-55, Fant 5-46, Patrick 4-43, Gordon 4-12, Hamler 3-30, Freeman 2-31, Spencer 1-7, Butt 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment