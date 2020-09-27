Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

|Tampa Bay
|10
|13
|5
|0
|—
|28
|Denver
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:58.
TB_FG Succop 43, :15.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 56, 11:33.
TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:35.
TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 2:19.
Den_Patrick 7 pass from Driskel (McManus kick), :14.
Third Quarter
TB_safety, 11:44.
TB_FG Succop 35, :00.
A_5,226.
___
|
|TB
|Den
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|353
|226
|Rushes-yards
|25-68
|14-42
|Passing
|285
|184
|Punt Returns
|3-21
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-25
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-38-0
|25-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|6-45
|Punts
|5-43.8
|6-37.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-71
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:02
|26:58
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 13-53, Fournette 7-15, Brady 5-0. Denver, Gordon 8-26, Driskel 3-14, Freeman 2-4, Hamler 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-38-0-297. Denver, Driskel 17-30-1-176, Rypien 8-9-1-53.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 6-48, Godwin 5-64, Miller 3-83, Howard 3-49, McCoy 2-24, Jones 2-20, Fournette 2-7, Evans 2-2. Denver, Jeudy 5-55, Fant 5-46, Patrick 4-43, Gordon 4-12, Hamler 3-30, Freeman 2-31, Spencer 1-7, Butt 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
