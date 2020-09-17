Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 3 4 3 Totals 22 1 3 1 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 1 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 1 Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Mullins pr-dh 0 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 3 0 2 1 Meadows lf 0 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Margot lf 1 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 0 1 1 Valaika 2b 1 1 1 0 Arozarena ph-rf 0 1 0 0 Ruiz ph 0 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 1 0 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Sisco ph 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 010 000 2 — 3 Baltimore 000 001 0 — 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Perez (3). 3B_Phillips (1). SF_B.Lowe (2). S_Velazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 Castillo W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 1

Baltimore Kremer 5 3 1 1 3 6 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1 Valdez L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 1

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:28.

