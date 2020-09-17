Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|1
|3
|1
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Iglesias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Valaika 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|2
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Perez (3). 3B_Phillips (1). SF_B.Lowe (2). S_Velazquez (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Castillo W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Valdez L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:28.
