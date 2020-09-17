Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

September 17, 2020 8:19 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 3 4 3 Totals 22 1 3 1
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 1 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0
B.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 1 Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Mullins pr-dh 0 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 3 0 2 1
Meadows lf 0 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0
Margot lf 1 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 Hays cf 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 0 1 1 Valaika 2b 1 1 1 0
Arozarena ph-rf 0 1 0 0 Ruiz ph 0 0 0 0
Perez c 3 1 1 0 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0
Sisco ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 2 3
Baltimore 000 001 0 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Perez (3). 3B_Phillips (1). SF_B.Lowe (2). S_Velazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 4
Castillo W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 1
Baltimore
Kremer 5 3 1 1 3 6
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1
Valdez L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 1

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:28.

