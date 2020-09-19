Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Valaika pr-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Stewart (2), Sisco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Wendle (8), Iglesias (15). HR_Tsutsugo (8), Arozarena (5). SB_B.Phillips (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton W,2-2
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Loup H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Slegers H,2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,2-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|E.Phillips
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Morton 2 (Sisco,Iglesias), Loup (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:04.
