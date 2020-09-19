Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 1 6 1 Tsutsugo lf 3 2 1 1 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 Margot lf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 1 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 Valaika pr-ss 2 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 2 2 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 Severino dh 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 4 0 2 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 1 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 2 0

Tampa Bay 001 020 000 — 3 Baltimore 100 000 000 — 1

E_Stewart (2), Sisco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Wendle (8), Iglesias (15). HR_Tsutsugo (8), Arozarena (5). SB_B.Phillips (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Morton W,2-2 5 5 1 1 2 6 Loup H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Slegers H,2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Thompson S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore López L,2-1 6 8 3 3 1 5 E.Phillips 2 1 0 0 0 4 Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Morton 2 (Sisco,Iglesias), Loup (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:04.

