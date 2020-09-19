Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

September 19, 2020 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 1 6 1
Tsutsugo lf 3 2 1 1 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0
Margot lf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 1 1 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 Valaika pr-ss 2 0 0 0
Arozarena dh 4 1 2 2 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 Severino dh 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 3b 4 0 2 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 1
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 2 0
Tampa Bay 001 020 000 3
Baltimore 100 000 000 1

E_Stewart (2), Sisco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Wendle (8), Iglesias (15). HR_Tsutsugo (8), Arozarena (5). SB_B.Phillips (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,2-2 5 5 1 1 2 6
Loup H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Slegers H,2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
López L,2-1 6 8 3 3 1 5
E.Phillips 2 1 0 0 0 4
Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Morton 2 (Sisco,Iglesias), Loup (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

Advertisement

T_3:04.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor