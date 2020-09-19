Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|9
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.203
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|B.Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Iglesias ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.377
|1-Valaika pr-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Severino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000_3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|2
1-ran for Iglesias in the 2nd.
E_Stewart (2), Sisco (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Wendle (8), Iglesias (15). HR_Tsutsugo (8), off López; Arozarena (5), off López. RBIs_Tsutsugo (23), Arozarena 2 (8), Sisco (10). SB_B.Phillips (2). CS_Hays (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Brosseau, Margot); Baltimore 5 (Alberto 2, Stewart, Severino). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perez, Severino. GIDP_N.Lowe.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Mountcastle).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-2
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|94
|4.64
|Loup, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.62
|Slegers, H, 2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|3.52
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.81
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 2-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|98
|4.71
|E.Phillips
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|3.14
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Sisco,Iglesias), Loup (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:04.
