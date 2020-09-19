Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

September 19, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 2 9
Tsutsugo lf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .203
Margot lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Arozarena dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .279
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Brosseau 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .312
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
B.Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 9
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Iglesias ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .377
1-Valaika pr-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .209
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .344
Severino dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Sisco c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Hays lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Tampa Bay 001 020 000_3 9 0
Baltimore 100 000 000_1 6 2

1-ran for Iglesias in the 2nd.

E_Stewart (2), Sisco (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Wendle (8), Iglesias (15). HR_Tsutsugo (8), off López; Arozarena (5), off López. RBIs_Tsutsugo (23), Arozarena 2 (8), Sisco (10). SB_B.Phillips (2). CS_Hays (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Brosseau, Margot); Baltimore 5 (Alberto 2, Stewart, Severino). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Perez, Severino. GIDP_N.Lowe.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Mountcastle).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 2-2 5 5 1 1 2 6 94 4.64
Loup, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.62
Slegers, H, 2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 47 3.52
Thompson, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.81
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 2-1 6 8 3 3 1 5 98 4.71
E.Phillips 2 1 0 0 0 4 30 3.14
Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Sisco,Iglesias), Loup (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor