Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

September 17, 2020 8:19 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 3 4 3 5 8
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .192
B.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 1 2 0 .267
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .265
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Meadows lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Margot lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Phillips rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .125
Arozarena ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .281
Perez c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .192
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 1 3 1 4 5
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Iglesias dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .375
Mullins pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Mountcastle lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .349
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Hays cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Valaika 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Ruiz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Tampa Bay 010 000 2_3 4 0
Baltimore 000 001 0_1 3 0

a-walked for Phillips in the 7th. b-walked for Valaika in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for Iglesias in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Perez (3). 3B_Phillips (1). RBIs_Phillips (1), Tsutsugo (22), B.Lowe (32), Mountcastle (20). SF_B.Lowe. S_Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Perez, Phillips); Baltimore 3 (Severino 2, Sisco). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tsutsugo, Alberto. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 73 3.05
Castillo W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 3 1 34 1.86
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer 5 3 1 1 3 6 95 1.69
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.33
Valdez L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-1. WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:28.

