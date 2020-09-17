Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|3
|4
|3
|5
|8
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|B.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.267
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.265
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Meadows lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Margot lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Arozarena ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Iglesias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Mullins pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Valaika 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|2_3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|0_1
|3
|0
a-walked for Phillips in the 7th. b-walked for Valaika in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 7th.
1-ran for Iglesias in the 6th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Perez (3). 3B_Phillips (1). RBIs_Phillips (1), Tsutsugo (22), B.Lowe (32), Mountcastle (20). SF_B.Lowe. S_Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Perez, Phillips); Baltimore 3 (Severino 2, Sisco). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tsutsugo, Alberto. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|73
|3.05
|Castillo W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|34
|1.86
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|95
|1.69
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.33
|Valdez L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-1. WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:28.
