Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Panik ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|2
|2
|9
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Renfroe ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wendle 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.667
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|20x_3
|4
|0
a-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 5th. b-lined out for Villar in the 7th. c-singled for Jansen in the 8th. d-lined out for Renfroe in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Biggio (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Margot (1), off Cole. RBIs_Bichette (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Adames (1). SF_Bichette.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Panik 2, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
GIDP_Villar.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|0.00
|Ray, L, 0-1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|60
|3.00
|Cole
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|54.00
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Hatch
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|82
|0.00
|Castillo, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|N.Anderson, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|29
|5.40
|Fairbanks, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, N.Anderson 2-0. HBP_Castillo (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Ray, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Clint Vondrak; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Paul Nauert.
T_3:06.
