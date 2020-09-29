Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 2 12 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Bichette ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Tellez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 4 2 2 9 Tsutsugo dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Renfroe ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 d-Choi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Wendle 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Margot rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .667 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Toronto 000 000 010_1 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 20x_3 4 0

a-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 5th. b-lined out for Villar in the 7th. c-singled for Jansen in the 8th. d-lined out for Renfroe in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Biggio (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Margot (1), off Cole. RBIs_Bichette (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Adames (1). SF_Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Panik 2, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 3 2 0 0 0 2 35 0.00 Ray, L, 0-1 3 1 1 1 1 5 60 3.00 Cole 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 54.00 Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 1-0 5 2-3 1 0 0 2 9 82 0.00 Castillo, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 N.Anderson, H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 29 5.40 Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, N.Anderson 2-0. HBP_Castillo (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Ray, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Clint Vondrak; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06.

