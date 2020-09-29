Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

September 29, 2020 8:27 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 12
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Bichette ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Tellez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 2 2 9
Tsutsugo dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Renfroe ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
d-Choi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Wendle 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Margot rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .667
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Toronto 000 000 010_1 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 20x_3 4 0

a-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 5th. b-lined out for Villar in the 7th. c-singled for Jansen in the 8th. d-lined out for Renfroe in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Biggio (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Margot (1), off Cole. RBIs_Bichette (1), Margot 2 (2). SB_Adames (1). SF_Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Panik 2, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

GIDP_Villar.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 3 2 0 0 0 2 35 0.00
Ray, L, 0-1 3 1 1 1 1 5 60 3.00
Cole 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 54.00
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 1-0 5 2-3 1 0 0 2 9 82 0.00
Castillo, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
N.Anderson, H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 29 5.40
Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, N.Anderson 2-0. HBP_Castillo (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Ray, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Clint Vondrak; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06.

