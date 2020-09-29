Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

September 29, 2020 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 28 3 4 2
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 1 Renfroe ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 2 1 0 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 1 2 2
Tellez ph 1 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 010 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 20x 3

DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Biggio (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Margot (1). SB_Adames (1). SF_Bichette (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker 3 2 0 0 0 2
Ray L,0-1 3 1 1 1 1 5
Cole 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Snell W,1-0 5 2-3 1 0 0 2 9
Castillo H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
N.Anderson H,1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Fairbanks S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Castillo (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Ray, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Clint Vondrak; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06.

