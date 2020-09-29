Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|2
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Renfroe ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|20x
|—
|3
DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Biggio (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). 3B_Arozarena (1). HR_Margot (1). SB_Adames (1). SF_Bichette (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ray L,0-1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Cole
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatch
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Castillo H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Anderson H,1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fairbanks S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Castillo (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Ray, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Clint Vondrak; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Paul Nauert.
T_3:06.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.