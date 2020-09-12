Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 12, 2020 9:36 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 30 5 7 5
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 Choi dh 1 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0
Chavis 1b 4 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 1 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 2 N.Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1
Margot cf 3 0 2 2
Perez c 3 0 0 0
Boston 001 100 200 4
Tampa Bay 100 300 10x 5

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Muñoz (4), Choi (13), Margot (8). HR_Chavis (3), Arroyo (1), Meadows (4), B.Lowe (12). SB_Verdugo (4), Bogaerts 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (3), Chavis (3), Wendle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 3 3 1 1 0 4
Mazza 3 3 3 3 2 5
Walden L,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,3-1 7 6 4 4 1 7
Anderson H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Eovaldi (Wendle). WP_Mazza(2), Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:37.

