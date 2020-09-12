Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|10
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Muñoz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.379
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|2
|13
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.208
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Choi dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|a-Tsutsugo ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Boston
|001
|100
|200_4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|300
|10x_5
|7
|0
a-flied out for Choi in the 5th.
LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Muñoz (4), Choi (13), Margot (8). HR_Chavis (3), off Glasnow; Arroyo (1), off Glasnow; Meadows (4), off Eovaldi; B.Lowe (12), off Walden. RBIs_Chavis (11), Plawecki (12), Arroyo 2 (2), Meadows (13), N.Lowe (5), Margot 2 (9), B.Lowe (30). SB_Verdugo (4), Bogaerts 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (3), Chavis (3), Wendle (6). CS_Margot (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Martinez, Muñoz, Plawecki, Chavis); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Meadows, Margot). RISP_Boston 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Perez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Wendle).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|40
|4.82
|Mazza
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|53
|5.85
|Walden, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|9.49
|Springs
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.61
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 3-1
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|102
|4.47
|Anderson, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Castillo, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.04
HBP_Eovaldi (Wendle). WP_Mazza(2), Glasnow(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:37.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.