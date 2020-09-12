Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 1 10 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .276 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .321 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .379 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .286

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 5 2 13 Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .208 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Choi dh 1 1 1 0 1 0 .230 a-Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .283 N.Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Margot cf 3 0 2 2 0 1 .284 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Boston 001 100 200_4 7 0 Tampa Bay 100 300 10x_5 7 0

a-flied out for Choi in the 5th.

LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Muñoz (4), Choi (13), Margot (8). HR_Chavis (3), off Glasnow; Arroyo (1), off Glasnow; Meadows (4), off Eovaldi; B.Lowe (12), off Walden. RBIs_Chavis (11), Plawecki (12), Arroyo 2 (2), Meadows (13), N.Lowe (5), Margot 2 (9), B.Lowe (30). SB_Verdugo (4), Bogaerts 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (3), Chavis (3), Wendle (6). CS_Margot (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Martinez, Muñoz, Plawecki, Chavis); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Meadows, Margot). RISP_Boston 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Perez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Wendle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 3 3 1 1 0 4 40 4.82 Mazza 3 3 3 3 2 5 53 5.85 Walden, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 9.49 Springs 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.61

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 3-1 7 6 4 4 1 7 102 4.47 Anderson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Castillo, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.04

HBP_Eovaldi (Wendle). WP_Mazza(2), Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:37.

