Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

September 12, 2020 9:33 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 10
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Bogaerts ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .276
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Plawecki c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .321
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Muñoz lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .379
Chavis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .286
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 2 13
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .208
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Choi dh 1 1 1 0 1 0 .230
a-Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .283
N.Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Margot cf 3 0 2 2 0 1 .284
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Boston 001 100 200_4 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 300 10x_5 7 0

a-flied out for Choi in the 5th.

LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Muñoz (4), Choi (13), Margot (8). HR_Chavis (3), off Glasnow; Arroyo (1), off Glasnow; Meadows (4), off Eovaldi; B.Lowe (12), off Walden. RBIs_Chavis (11), Plawecki (12), Arroyo 2 (2), Meadows (13), N.Lowe (5), Margot 2 (9), B.Lowe (30). SB_Verdugo (4), Bogaerts 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 2 (3), Chavis (3), Wendle (6). CS_Margot (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Martinez, Muñoz, Plawecki, Chavis); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Meadows, Margot). RISP_Boston 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Perez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Wendle).

        Insight by Splunk: CISA and Air Force examine how to gain trust, the data and workflows required and the organizational constructs that best foster trust in this free webinar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 3 3 1 1 0 4 40 4.82
Mazza 3 3 3 3 2 5 53 5.85
Walden, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 9.49
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.61
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 3-1 7 6 4 4 1 7 102 4.47
Anderson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Castillo, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.04

HBP_Eovaldi (Wendle). WP_Mazza(2), Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:37.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires