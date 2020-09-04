Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.261
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Chisholm pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|6
|13
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.311
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.209
|Phillips pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.173
|Miami
|001
|120
|000_4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|400
|00x_5
|6
|1
a-doubled for Brinson in the 7th.
1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th. 2-ran for Rojas in the 9th.
E_Hoyt (1), Adames (7). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Berti (4), Joyce (4), Perez (1). HR_Dickerson (5), off Fleming; Aguilar (5), off Fleming; Tsutsugo (6), off López. RBIs_Dickerson (10), Aguilar (21), Berti 2 (9), Tsutsugo (18), Kiermaier (17), Perez 3 (10). SB_Wendle (3), Margot (6), Phillips (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Marte, Berti); Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Margot, Perez). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
GIDP_Berti.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López L,3-3
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|78
|3.05
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|15.00
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.29
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|1.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming W,3-0
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|73
|3.52
|Thompson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.19
|Fairbanks H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.60
|Castillo H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.30
|N.Anderson S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:57.
