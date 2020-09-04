Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 8 Berti 2b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .261 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .327 Chisholm pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .179 Brinson rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .224 Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 6 13 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .269 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .311 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 2 1 2 0 .209 Phillips pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 1 1 2 .229 Perez c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .173

Miami 001 120 000_4 8 1 Tampa Bay 010 400 00x_5 6 1

a-doubled for Brinson in the 7th.

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th. 2-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

E_Hoyt (1), Adames (7). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Berti (4), Joyce (4), Perez (1). HR_Dickerson (5), off Fleming; Aguilar (5), off Fleming; Tsutsugo (6), off López. RBIs_Dickerson (10), Aguilar (21), Berti 2 (9), Tsutsugo (18), Kiermaier (17), Perez 3 (10). SB_Wendle (3), Margot (6), Phillips (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Cooper, Marte, Berti); Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Margot, Perez). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

GIDP_Berti.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, B.Lowe, Choi).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López L,3-3 4 5 5 5 2 6 78 3.05 Vesia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 24 15.00 Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.29 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 2 2 19 1.93

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fleming W,3-0 5 7 4 4 0 2 73 3.52 Thompson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.19 Fairbanks H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.60 Castillo H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.30 N.Anderson S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57.

