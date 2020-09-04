Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

September 4, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 6 5
Berti 2b 4 0 1 2 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0
Aguilar dh 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 2 1
Chisholm pr 0 0 0 0 Phillips pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 1
Brinson rf 2 1 2 0 Perez c 4 0 1 3
Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Miami 001 120 000 4
Tampa Bay 010 400 00x 5

E_Hoyt (1), Adames (7). DP_Miami 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Berti (4), Joyce (4), Perez (1). HR_Dickerson (5), Aguilar (5), Tsutsugo (6). SB_Wendle (3), Margot (6), Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López L,3-3 4 5 5 5 2 6
Vesia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 2 2
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,3-0 5 7 4 4 0 2
Thompson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Fairbanks H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Castillo H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
N.Anderson S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57.

