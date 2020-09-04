Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Miami Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 6 5 Berti 2b 4 0 1 2 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 2 0 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 3 1 1 0 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 2 1 Chisholm pr 0 0 0 0 Phillips pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 1 Brinson rf 2 1 2 0 Perez c 4 0 1 3 Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 0

Miami 001 120 000 — 4 Tampa Bay 010 400 00x — 5

E_Hoyt (1), Adames (7). DP_Miami 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Berti (4), Joyce (4), Perez (1). HR_Dickerson (5), Aguilar (5), Tsutsugo (6). SB_Wendle (3), Margot (6), Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López L,3-3 4 5 5 5 2 6 Vesia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 2 2

Tampa Bay Fleming W,3-0 5 7 4 4 0 2 Thompson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3 Fairbanks H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 Castillo H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 N.Anderson S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.