Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Chisholm pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Brinson rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|001
|120
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|010
|400
|00x
|—
|5
E_Hoyt (1), Adames (7). DP_Miami 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Berti (4), Joyce (4), Perez (1). HR_Dickerson (5), Aguilar (5), Tsutsugo (6). SB_Wendle (3), Margot (6), Phillips (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,3-3
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming W,3-0
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Thompson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fairbanks H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Anderson S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:57.
