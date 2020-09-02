Listen Live Sports

...

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

September 2, 2020 11:07 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 5 9
Margot cf-lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Arozarena lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .222
b-Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Brosseau 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .327
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .322
Wendle 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Smith c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .191
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
N.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 5 11
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .392
Voit 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Frazier dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .294
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .130
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .173
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .163
c-Ford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182
1-Estrada pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Tampa Bay 400 100 000_5 8 0
New York 000 001 001_2 6 1

a-singled for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Arozarena in the 8th. c-walked for Wade in the 9th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

E_Sánchez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 9. 2B_Margot (7), Adames (14), Urshela (7). HR_Arozarena (1), off Montgomery; Brosseau (4), off Montgomery; Brosseau (5), off Holder; Frazier (4), off Castillo. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (2), Brosseau 3 (10), Frazier (12), LeMahieu (11). SB_Margot (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Margot 2, Wendle, N.Lowe, Renfroe, Kiermaier); New York 5 (Urshela, Sánchez, Gardner, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wendle. LIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena, N.Lowe, Arozarena).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 2 0 0 0 2 4 36 4.82
Curtiss, W, 2-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 41 1.98
Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.45
Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.45
Slegers 2 1 1 1 0 2 24 4.50
Fairbanks 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.76
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 2-2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 39 5.76
Nelson 2 0 0 0 3 2 43 6.17
Holder 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.70
Heller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80
Cessa 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 37 3.29
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Loup 1-0, Fairbanks 1-1, Nelson 3-0, Holder 1-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP_Heller (Renfroe). WP_Holder, Cessa. PB_Smith (0).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:45.



