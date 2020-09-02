Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 5 9 Margot cf-lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Arozarena lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .222 b-Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Brosseau 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .327 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .322 Wendle 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Smith c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 N.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 5 11 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .392 Voit 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Frazier dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .294 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .130 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .173 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .163 c-Ford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182 1-Estrada pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Tampa Bay 400 100 000_5 8 0 New York 000 001 001_2 6 1

a-singled for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Arozarena in the 8th. c-walked for Wade in the 9th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

E_Sánchez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 9. 2B_Margot (7), Adames (14), Urshela (7). HR_Arozarena (1), off Montgomery; Brosseau (4), off Montgomery; Brosseau (5), off Holder; Frazier (4), off Castillo. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (2), Brosseau 3 (10), Frazier (12), LeMahieu (11). SB_Margot (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Margot 2, Wendle, N.Lowe, Renfroe, Kiermaier); New York 5 (Urshela, Sánchez, Gardner, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wendle. LIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena, N.Lowe, Arozarena).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 2 0 0 0 2 4 36 4.82 Curtiss, W, 2-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 41 1.98 Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.45 Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.45 Slegers 2 1 1 1 0 2 24 4.50 Fairbanks 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.76

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 2-2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 39 5.76 Nelson 2 0 0 0 3 2 43 6.17 Holder 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.70 Heller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80 Cessa 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 37 3.29 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86 Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Loup 1-0, Fairbanks 1-1, Nelson 3-0, Holder 1-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP_Heller (Renfroe). WP_Holder, Cessa. PB_Smith (0).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:45.

