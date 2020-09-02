Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|5
|9
|
|Margot cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.222
|b-Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Brosseau 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.327
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Wendle 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|N.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|5
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.392
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.294
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Tauchman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.130
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|c-Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|1-Estrada pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|400
|100
|000_5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001_2
|6
|1
a-singled for Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for Arozarena in the 8th. c-walked for Wade in the 9th.
1-ran for Ford in the 9th.
E_Sánchez (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 9. 2B_Margot (7), Adames (14), Urshela (7). HR_Arozarena (1), off Montgomery; Brosseau (4), off Montgomery; Brosseau (5), off Holder; Frazier (4), off Castillo. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (2), Brosseau 3 (10), Frazier (12), LeMahieu (11). SB_Margot (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Margot 2, Wendle, N.Lowe, Renfroe, Kiermaier); New York 5 (Urshela, Sánchez, Gardner, Voit). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Wendle. LIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena, N.Lowe, Arozarena).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|36
|4.82
|Curtiss, W, 2-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|1.98
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.45
|Slegers
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|4.50
|Fairbanks
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.76
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-2
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|39
|5.76
|Nelson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|43
|6.17
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.70
|Heller
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.80
|Cessa
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|3.29
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Loup 1-0, Fairbanks 1-1, Nelson 3-0, Holder 1-0, Cessa 1-0. HBP_Heller (Renfroe). WP_Holder, Cessa. PB_Smith (0).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:45.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.