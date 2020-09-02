Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

September 2, 2020 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 2 6 2
Margot cf-lf 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 1
Arozarena lf 3 1 1 2 Voit 1b 5 0 0 0
b-Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 Frazier dh 3 1 1 1
Brosseau 2b 5 2 2 3 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Smith c 2 0 0 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 0
a-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 c-Ford ph 0 0 0 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0 1-Estrada pr 0 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 400 100 000 5
New York 000 001 001 2

E_Sánchez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 9. 2B_Margot (7), Adames (14), Urshela (7). HR_Arozarena (1), Brosseau 2 (5), Frazier (4). SB_Margot (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton 2 0 0 0 2 4
Curtiss, W, 2-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 1
Loup 1 0 0 0 1 1
Slegers 2 1 1 1 0 2
Fairbanks 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
New York
Montgomery, L, 2-2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Nelson 2 0 0 0 3 2
Holder 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Heller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cessa 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0

Morton pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Slegers pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Heller (Renfroe). WP_Holder, Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:45.

