Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 3b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gosselin 1b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph-c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kingery cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bruce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knapp ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|012
|002
|00x
|—
|5
E_Wendle (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bohm (11), Smith (3). 3B_Brosseau (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,5-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Neris
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Eflin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming W,5-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Eflin (Wendle). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:59.
