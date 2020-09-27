Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 5 9 4 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo 3b-lf 5 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 2 0 Arozarena lf-cf 2 1 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 N.Lowe 1b-3b 4 1 2 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 1 Gosselin 1b-rf 2 0 0 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Smith ph-c 4 1 2 1 Kingery cf 2 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 4 1 2 1 Bruce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Perez c-1b 3 0 0 0 Quinn rf 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph-1b 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 012 002 00x — 5

E_Wendle (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bohm (11), Smith (3). 3B_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola L,5-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 6 Neris 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 4 Eflin 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Romero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Fleming W,5-0 6 4 0 0 1 5 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eflin (Wendle). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:59.

