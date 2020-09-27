Trending:
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 6:23 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 5 9 4
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo 3b-lf 5 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 0 2 0 Arozarena lf-cf 2 1 0 0
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 N.Lowe 1b-3b 4 1 2 0
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 1 1 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 1
Gosselin 1b-rf 2 0 0 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0
Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Smith ph-c 4 1 2 1
Kingery cf 2 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 4 1 2 1
Bruce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Perez c-1b 3 0 0 0
Quinn rf 1 0 0 0
Knapp ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 012 002 00x 5

E_Wendle (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bohm (11), Smith (3). 3B_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,5-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 6
Neris 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 4
Eflin 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Romero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,5-0 6 4 0 0 1 5
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eflin (Wendle). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:59.

