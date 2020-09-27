Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gosselin 1b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Haseley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Kingery cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Bruce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Quinn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Knapp ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|4
|10
|
|Tsutsugo 3b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|B.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Arozarena lf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|N.Lowe 1b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Wendle ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Smith ph-c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Perez c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|012
|002
|00x_5
|9
|1
a-singled for Phillips in the 2nd. b-flied out for Quinn in the 5th. c-grounded out for Gosselin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th.
E_Wendle (5). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bohm (11), Smith (3). 3B_Brosseau (1). RBIs_Smith (8), Wendle (17), Renfroe (22), Brosseau (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Gosselin, Harper); Tampa Bay 4 (Perez, Smith, Arozarena, N.Lowe). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.
GIDP_McCutchen, Segura, Perez, Smith.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Knapp; Segura, Gregorius, Knapp); Tampa Bay 2 (N.Lowe, Brosseau, Perez; Wendle, Brosseau, Perez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola L,5-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|93
|3.28
|Neris
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|30
|4.57
|Eflin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|3.97
|Romero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.59
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming W,5-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|90
|2.78
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.73
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.52
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0, Eflin 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Wendle). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:59.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments