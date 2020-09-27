Trending:
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 6:21 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 1 5
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Harper dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .268
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Gosselin 1b-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Haseley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Kingery cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .159
Bruce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Quinn rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Knapp ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 4 4 10
Tsutsugo 3b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197
B.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Arozarena lf-cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .281
N.Lowe 1b-3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .224
Wendle ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Renfroe rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .156
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Smith ph-c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Brosseau 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .302
Perez c-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 6 0
Tampa Bay 012 002 00x_5 9 1

a-singled for Phillips in the 2nd. b-flied out for Quinn in the 5th. c-grounded out for Gosselin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th.

E_Wendle (5). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bohm (11), Smith (3). 3B_Brosseau (1). RBIs_Smith (8), Wendle (17), Renfroe (22), Brosseau (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Gosselin, Harper); Tampa Bay 4 (Perez, Smith, Arozarena, N.Lowe). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.

GIDP_McCutchen, Segura, Perez, Smith.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Knapp; Segura, Gregorius, Knapp); Tampa Bay 2 (N.Lowe, Brosseau, Perez; Wendle, Brosseau, Perez).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola L,5-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 6 93 3.28
Neris 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 4 30 4.57
Eflin 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 33 3.97
Romero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.59
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fleming W,5-0 6 4 0 0 1 5 90 2.78
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.73
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.52
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0, Eflin 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Wendle). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:59.

