Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|3
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.191
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Kingery cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|12
|
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Margot ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|a-Tsutsugo ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Renfroe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.144
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Phillips rf-cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.176
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|c-B.Lowe ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|000_4
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|021
|02x_6
|9
|1
a-flied out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-lined out for Kiermaier in the 8th. c-popped out for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Knapp (2), Adames (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Kingery (5), Arozarena (2). 3B_Harper (2). HR_Phillips (1), off Hunter. RBIs_Bohm (23), Harper 2 (32), Phillips 2 (3), Adames (22), Kiermaier (22), Wendle 2 (16). CS_Gregorius (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Kiermaier, Arozarena). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_McCutchen.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames, Zunino).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|92
|5.56
|Hunter
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.01
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.35
|Morgan, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|5.54
|Neris
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.98
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|1
|8
|93
|4.74
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.30
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.44
|Anderson, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.55
|Curtiss, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.85
Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-1, Neris 3-2. HBP_Velasquez (Zunino). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:08.
