Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 3 3 13 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .338 Harper dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .262 Realmuto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .191 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Kingery cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .159

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 4 12 Wendle 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .285 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .288 N.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Adames ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .224 b-Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Brosseau 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .308 a-Tsutsugo ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .199 Renfroe 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .144 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Phillips rf-cf 2 1 2 2 2 0 .176 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 c-B.Lowe ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273

Philadelphia 003 010 000_4 7 1 Tampa Bay 010 021 02x_6 9 1

a-flied out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-lined out for Kiermaier in the 8th. c-popped out for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Knapp (2), Adames (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Kingery (5), Arozarena (2). 3B_Harper (2). HR_Phillips (1), off Hunter. RBIs_Bohm (23), Harper 2 (32), Phillips 2 (3), Adames (22), Kiermaier (22), Wendle 2 (16). CS_Gregorius (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Kiermaier, Arozarena). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCutchen.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames, Zunino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 92 5.56 Hunter 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 4.01 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.35 Morgan, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 19 5.54 Neris 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.98

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 7 4 3 1 8 93 4.74 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 6.30 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.44 Anderson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.55 Curtiss, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.85

Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-1, Neris 3-2. HBP_Velasquez (Zunino). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:08.

