Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:02 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 3 3 13
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .338
Harper dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .262
Realmuto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .191
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Kingery cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .159
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 4 12
Wendle 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .285
Arozarena lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .288
N.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Adames ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .224
b-Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Brosseau 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .308
a-Tsutsugo ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .199
Renfroe 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .144
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Phillips rf-cf 2 1 2 2 2 0 .176
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
c-B.Lowe ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Philadelphia 003 010 000_4 7 1
Tampa Bay 010 021 02x_6 9 1

a-flied out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-lined out for Kiermaier in the 8th. c-popped out for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Knapp (2), Adames (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Kingery (5), Arozarena (2). 3B_Harper (2). HR_Phillips (1), off Hunter. RBIs_Bohm (23), Harper 2 (32), Phillips 2 (3), Adames (22), Kiermaier (22), Wendle 2 (16). CS_Gregorius (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Kiermaier, Arozarena). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCutchen.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames, Zunino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 92 5.56
Hunter 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 4.01
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.35
Morgan, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 19 5.54
Neris 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.98
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 5 7 4 3 1 8 93 4.74
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 6.30
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.44
Anderson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.55
Curtiss, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.85

Inherited runners-scored_Hunter 2-1, Neris 3-2. HBP_Velasquez (Zunino). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:08.

