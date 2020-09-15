Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

September 15, 2020 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 35 6 11 6
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0
Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 1 2 1
Thames dh 3 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2
Noll ph 1 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2
García 2b 4 0 2 0 Smith c 4 0 1 1
Robles cf 2 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 001 000 1
Tampa Bay 020 040 00x 6

E_Cabrera (1). DP_Washington 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sánchez L,2-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 4
Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3
Barrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Curtiss 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough W,1-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 5
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sherriff 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Anderson S,5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Braymer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:08.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue