Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Noll ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|040
|00x
|—
|6
E_Cabrera (1). DP_Washington 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez L,2-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Braymer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Barrett
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Curtiss
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough W,1-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherriff
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson S,5-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Braymer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:08.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.