Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Washington Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 35 6 11 6 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 1 2 1 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 Noll ph 1 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 García 2b 4 0 2 0 Smith c 4 0 1 1 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 001 000 — 1 Tampa Bay 020 040 00x — 6

E_Cabrera (1). DP_Washington 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sánchez L,2-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 4 Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3 Barrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Curtiss 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough W,1-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 5 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sherriff 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Anderson S,5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Braymer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:08.

