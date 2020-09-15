Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|8
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Noll ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Washington
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|040
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-singled for Thames in the 9th. b-struck out for Robles in the 9th.
E_Cabrera (1). LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3), off Sánchez. RBIs_Suzuki (12), N.Lowe 2 (7), Smith (6), Margot (10), Kiermaier 2 (21). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (García, Turner, Hernandez); Tampa Bay 5 (Tsutsugo, Smith 3). RISP_Washington 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Tsutsugo.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Cabrera); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, N.Lowe, Adames).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 2-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|98
|7.38
|Braymer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.86
|Barrett
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.63
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curtiss
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.42
|Yarbrough, W, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|86
|3.97
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.95
|Sherriff
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Anderson, S, 5-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Braymer 3-3, Barrett 1-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 3-0. IBB_off Barrett (Kiermaier). HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:08.
