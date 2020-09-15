Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

September 15, 2020 10:06 pm
 
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 2 8
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .350
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
a-Noll ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .203
García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 11 6 3 8
Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .205
B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328
Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .193
Margot rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .288
N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .250
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .239
Smith c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Washington 000 001 000_1 7 1
Tampa Bay 020 040 00x_6 11 0

a-singled for Thames in the 9th. b-struck out for Robles in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (1). LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3), off Sánchez. RBIs_Suzuki (12), N.Lowe 2 (7), Smith (6), Margot (10), Kiermaier 2 (21). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (García, Turner, Hernandez); Tampa Bay 5 (Tsutsugo, Smith 3). RISP_Washington 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Cabrera); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, N.Lowe, Adames).

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 2-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 4 98 7.38
Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3 25 3.86
Barrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.63
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Curtiss 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.42
Yarbrough, W, 1-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 5 86 3.97
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.95
Sherriff 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Anderson, S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Braymer 3-3, Barrett 1-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 3-0. IBB_off Barrett (Kiermaier). HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:08.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy