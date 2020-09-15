Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 2 8 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .350 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 a-Noll ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .203 García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 3 8 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .205 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328 Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .193 Margot rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .288 N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .250 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .239 Smith c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263

Washington 000 001 000_1 7 1 Tampa Bay 020 040 00x_6 11 0

a-singled for Thames in the 9th. b-struck out for Robles in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (1). LOB_Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Soto (11). HR_N.Lowe (3), off Sánchez. RBIs_Suzuki (12), N.Lowe 2 (7), Smith (6), Margot (10), Kiermaier 2 (21). SB_Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (García, Turner, Hernandez); Tampa Bay 5 (Tsutsugo, Smith 3). RISP_Washington 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Cabrera); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, N.Lowe, Adames).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 2-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 4 98 7.38 Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3 25 3.86 Barrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.63

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Curtiss 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.42 Yarbrough, W, 1-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 5 86 3.97 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.95 Sherriff 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Anderson, S, 5-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Braymer 3-3, Barrett 1-0, Yarbrough 1-0, Anderson 3-0. IBB_off Barrett (Kiermaier). HBP_Yarbrough (Suzuki), Sánchez (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:08.

