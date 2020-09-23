Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|3
|10
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Arozarena lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|2
|13
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Heredia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.322
|McNeil rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|D.Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.314
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|031_8
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|003_5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Margot in the 7th. b-flied out for Nimmo in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 3. 2B_Zunino (4), Adames (15), Alonso (5). HR_Wendle (4), off Wacha; Arozarena (6), off Wacha; B.Lowe (14), off Shreve; Arozarena (7), off Matz; Giménez (3), off Glasnow; D.Smith (10), off Glasnow; Frazier (2), off Drake. RBIs_Wendle (14), B.Lowe 3 (36), Arozarena 3 (11), Adames (21), Giménez (12), D.Smith (42), Canó (30), Frazier 2 (4). CS_Margot (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino 2); New York 1 (D.Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Renfroe, Canó.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Ramos, McNeil).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow W,5-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|76
|4.08
|Fairbanks H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Drake
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|16
|7.00
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.59
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha L,1-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|66
|6.62
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|4.07
|Familia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|13
|4.01
|Matz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|9.76
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-1. IBB_off Familia (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:53.
