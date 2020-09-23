Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10 Tsutsugo dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .195 B.Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .274 Arozarena lf 5 3 3 3 0 1 .278 N.Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Wendle 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .281 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Margot cf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .129

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 2 13 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Conforto dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .322 McNeil rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .329 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .210 D.Smith lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .314 Canó 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .312 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243 Giménez ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235

Tampa Bay 011 002 031_8 11 0 New York 010 100 003_5 6 0

a-struck out for Margot in the 7th. b-flied out for Nimmo in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 3. 2B_Zunino (4), Adames (15), Alonso (5). HR_Wendle (4), off Wacha; Arozarena (6), off Wacha; B.Lowe (14), off Shreve; Arozarena (7), off Matz; Giménez (3), off Glasnow; D.Smith (10), off Glasnow; Frazier (2), off Drake. RBIs_Wendle (14), B.Lowe 3 (36), Arozarena 3 (11), Adames (21), Giménez (12), D.Smith (42), Canó (30), Frazier 2 (4). CS_Margot (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino 2); New York 1 (D.Smith). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Renfroe, Canó.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Ramos, McNeil).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow W,5-1 6 3 2 2 1 8 76 4.08 Fairbanks H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.45 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Drake 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 16 7.00 Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.59

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha L,1-4 6 6 4 4 0 4 66 6.62 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.12 Shreve 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 4.07 Familia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 13 4.01 Matz 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 9.76

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-1. IBB_off Familia (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:53.

