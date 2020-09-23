Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

September 23, 2020 10:20 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 33 5 6 5
Tsutsugo dh 4 1 0 0 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0
B.Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 5 3 3 3 Conforto dh 4 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 McNeil rf 3 1 1 0
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 4 1 1 1
Wendle 3b 3 1 1 1 Canó 2b 4 0 0 1
Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 2
Margot cf 2 1 2 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 1
Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 011 002 031 8
New York 010 100 003 5

DP_Tampa Bay 0, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 3. 2B_Zunino (4), Adames (15), Alonso (5). HR_Wendle (4), Arozarena 2 (7), B.Lowe (14), Giménez (3), D.Smith (10), Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,5-1 6 3 2 2 1 8
Fairbanks H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 1
Drake 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Wacha L,1-4 6 6 4 4 0 4
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2
Shreve 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Familia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Matz 1 1 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:53.

