Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Heredia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|031
|—
|8
|New York
|010
|100
|003
|—
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 0, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 3. 2B_Zunino (4), Adames (15), Alonso (5). HR_Wendle (4), Arozarena 2 (7), B.Lowe (14), Giménez (3), D.Smith (10), Frazier (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W,5-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Fairbanks H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha L,1-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Familia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Matz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:53.
