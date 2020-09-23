Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 33 5 6 5 Tsutsugo dh 4 1 0 0 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 3 3 3 Conforto dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 McNeil rf 3 1 1 0 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 4 1 1 1 Wendle 3b 3 1 1 1 Canó 2b 4 0 0 1 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 2 Margot cf 2 1 2 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 1 Kiermaier ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 011 002 031 — 8 New York 010 100 003 — 5

DP_Tampa Bay 0, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 3. 2B_Zunino (4), Adames (15), Alonso (5). HR_Wendle (4), Arozarena 2 (7), B.Lowe (14), Giménez (3), D.Smith (10), Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow W,5-1 6 3 2 2 1 8 Fairbanks H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 1 Drake 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

New York Wacha L,1-4 6 6 4 4 0 4 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 Shreve 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Familia 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Matz 1 1 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:53.

