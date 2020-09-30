Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 7:29 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 35 8 12 8
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 2 3 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 1 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1b 4 0 1 0 Margot lf 4 1 1 1
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 4
Jansen c 3 2 2 2 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0
Zunino c 4 1 2 2
Toronto 001 010 000 2
Tampa Bay 161 000 00x 8

E_Bichette 2 (2). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Arozarena 2 (2). HR_Jansen 2 (2), Zunino (1), Renfroe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu L,0-1 1 2-3 8 7 3 1 3
Stripling 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Pearson 2 0 0 0 0 5
Bass 1 0 0 0 2 1
Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dolis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,1-0 6 6 2 2 1 8
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:05.

