Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Toronto
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|161
|000
|00x
|—
|8
E_Bichette 2 (2). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Arozarena 2 (2). HR_Jansen 2 (2), Zunino (1), Renfroe (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|8
|7
|3
|1
|3
|Stripling
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pearson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hatch
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W,1-0
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N.Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Glasnow(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Dave Rackley.
T_3:05.
