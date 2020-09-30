Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 35 8 12 8 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 2 3 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 1 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Shaw 1b 4 0 1 0 Margot lf 4 1 1 1 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 4 Jansen c 3 2 2 2 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2

Toronto 001 010 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 161 000 00x — 8

E_Bichette 2 (2). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Arozarena 2 (2). HR_Jansen 2 (2), Zunino (1), Renfroe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu L,0-1 1 2-3 8 7 3 1 3 Stripling 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Pearson 2 0 0 0 0 5 Bass 1 0 0 0 2 1 Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis 1 1 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Glasnow W,1-0 6 6 2 2 1 8 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Glasnow(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Paul Nauert; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:05.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.