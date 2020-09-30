Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tanaka scheduled to start for New York against Cleveland

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (35-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA in regular season) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

ALWC: New York leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians will host the Yankees in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Indians are 18-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team batting average of .229 this postseason, Josh Naylor has lead them with an average of 1.000, including three extra base hits.

The Yankees have gone 11-18 away from home. New York has a team slugging percentage of .707 this postseason, Gleyber Torres leads them with a mark of 1.750 in 4 at-bats.

        Read more Sports News news.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California