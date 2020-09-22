Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU names ex transfer Downing starting QB vs Iowa State

September 22, 2020 4:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former transfer Matthew Downing has been named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, though last year’s starter has also been cleared to play.

Downing redshirted last season at TCU after limited snaps in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday that Downing will start Saturday’s home game against Iowa State (0-1).

Max Duggan started TCU’s final 10 games as a freshman last season. But he was sidelined much of training camp this summer after a previously undetected lifelong heart condition was revealed during enhanced testing protocols because of COVID-19.

Duggan, who has been back at practice for about two weeks, also played in the first two games last season that were started by graduate transfer Alex Delton.

Advertisement

When asked if there could be a similar situation with Downing and Duggan sharing reps this season, Patterson responded, “I don’t have a plan on that yet. It’s just Tuesday.”

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

TCU didn’t play its scheduled opener Sept. 11 against SMU after the Horned Frogs had a cluster of players and team support staff test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Duggan threw for 2,077 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, when he also rushed for 555 yards and six more scores. Downing completed 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards in his four games at Georgia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea