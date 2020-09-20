Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

|Jacksonville
|7
|3
|7
|13
|—
|30
|Tennessee
|14
|10
|6
|3
|—
|33
First Quarter
Ten_J.Smith 13 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 13:22.
Ten_C.Davis 9 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 5:43.
Jac_Eifert 19 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 3:43.
Second Quarter
Ten_J.Smith 4 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 1:47.
Jac_FG Lambo 35, :12.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 51, :00.
Third Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 17 run (Lambo kick), 7:04.
Ten_Humphries 18 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_Cole 2 pass from Minshew (kick failed), 14:16.
Jac_Thompson 14 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:25.
Ten_FG Gostkowski 49, 1:36.
A_0.
___
|
|Jac
|Ten
|First downs
|30
|23
|Total Net Yards
|480
|354
|Rushes-yards
|27-165
|34-123
|Passing
|315
|231
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|4-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-44
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-45-2
|18-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-24
|1-8
|Punts
|2-40.0
|3-40.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-60
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:22
|26:38
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 16-102, Shenault 5-37, Minshew 4-19, Thompson 2-7. Tennessee, Henry 25-84, Tannehill 4-12, Batson 1-11, Perry 2-9, McNichols 2-7.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 30-45-2-339. Tennessee, Tannehill 18-24-0-239.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Cole 6-58, Chark 4-84, Conley 4-48, O’Shaughnessy 4-40, Eifert 3-36, Shenault 3-35, Thompson 3-20, J.Robinson 3-18. Tennessee, Humphries 5-48, J.Smith 4-84, Firkser 4-45, C.Davis 3-36, Batson 2-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.