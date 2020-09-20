Listen Live Sports

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

September 20, 2020 4:08 pm
 
Jacksonville 7 3 7 13 30
Tennessee 14 10 6 3 33

First Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 13 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 13:22.

Ten_C.Davis 9 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 5:43.

Jac_Eifert 19 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 3:43.

Second Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 4 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 1:47.

Jac_FG Lambo 35, :12.

Ten_FG Gostkowski 51, :00.

Third Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 17 run (Lambo kick), 7:04.

Ten_Humphries 18 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Cole 2 pass from Minshew (kick failed), 14:16.

Jac_Thompson 14 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:25.

Ten_FG Gostkowski 49, 1:36.

A_0.

Jac Ten
First downs 30 23
Total Net Yards 480 354
Rushes-yards 27-165 34-123
Passing 315 231
Punt Returns 1-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-0 4-54
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-44
Comp-Att-Int 30-45-2 18-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-24 1-8
Punts 2-40.0 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-60 4-30
Time of Possession 33:22 26:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 16-102, Shenault 5-37, Minshew 4-19, Thompson 2-7. Tennessee, Henry 25-84, Tannehill 4-12, Batson 1-11, Perry 2-9, McNichols 2-7.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 30-45-2-339. Tennessee, Tannehill 18-24-0-239.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Cole 6-58, Chark 4-84, Conley 4-48, O’Shaughnessy 4-40, Eifert 3-36, Shenault 3-35, Thompson 3-20, J.Robinson 3-18. Tennessee, Humphries 5-48, J.Smith 4-84, Firkser 4-45, C.Davis 3-36, Batson 2-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

