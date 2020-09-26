Texas 5, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|6
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|1
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Calhoun dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|1-Romine pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Huff c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.357
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Tejeda ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|White cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Houston
|000
|011
|010
|1_4
|7
|0
|Texas
|010
|010
|001
|2_5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 10th.
LOB_Houston 9, Texas 8. 3B_Springer (2). HR_Bregman (6), off King; Huff 2 (3), off Urquidy; Guzmán (4), off Pressly. RBIs_Springer (32), Bregman 2 (22), Gurriel (22), Huff 2 (3), Guzmán (9), Solak (22), Gallo (26). SF_Bregman, Solak.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Correa); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Dietrich). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Texas 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Springer. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Guzmán).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|98
|2.73
|Taylor, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.18
|Pressly, BS, 12-16
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Paredes, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.05
|Raley
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.94
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cody
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|73
|1.59
|King, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|6.10
|Hernández
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|2.70
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.32
|Martin, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.98
Raley pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-1, Hernández 1-0. HBP_Urquidy (Gallo). WP_Cody.
T_3:15.
