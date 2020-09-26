Texas 5, Houston 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 6 7 Springer cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .263 Altuve 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .220 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .298 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .253 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .215

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 8 5 1 7 Kiner-Falefa ss-3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .289 Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .183 1-Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Solak lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .256 Gallo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .173 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153 Huff c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .357 Dietrich 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 White cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .170

Houston 000 011 010 1_4 7 0 Texas 010 010 001 2_5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 9, Texas 8. 3B_Springer (2). HR_Bregman (6), off King; Huff 2 (3), off Urquidy; Guzmán (4), off Pressly. RBIs_Springer (32), Bregman 2 (22), Gurriel (22), Huff 2 (3), Guzmán (9), Solak (22), Gallo (26). SF_Bregman, Solak.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Correa); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Dietrich). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Guzmán).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 7 7 2 2 0 5 98 2.73 Taylor, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.18 Pressly, BS, 12-16 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.86 Paredes, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2 1-3 0 2 1 1 0 16 3.05 Raley 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.94

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cody 5 3 1 1 3 1 73 1.59 King, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 21 6.10 Hernández 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 2.70 Montero 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.32 Martin, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 1.98

Raley pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-1, Hernández 1-0. HBP_Urquidy (Gallo). WP_Cody.

T_3:15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.