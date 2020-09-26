On Air: Motley Fool Money
Texas 5, Houston 4

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 1:18 am
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 4 6 7
Springer cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .263
Altuve 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .220
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .298
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .253
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .215
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 8 5 1 7
Kiner-Falefa ss-3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .289
Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .183
1-Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Solak lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .256
Gallo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .173
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Huff c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .357
Dietrich 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
White cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .170
Houston 000 011 010 1_4 7 0
Texas 010 010 001 2_5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 9, Texas 8. 3B_Springer (2). HR_Bregman (6), off King; Huff 2 (3), off Urquidy; Guzmán (4), off Pressly. RBIs_Springer (32), Bregman 2 (22), Gurriel (22), Huff 2 (3), Guzmán (9), Solak (22), Gallo (26). SF_Bregman, Solak.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman, Altuve 2, Gurriel, Correa); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Dietrich). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Texas 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Brantley 2, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Guzmán).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 7 7 2 2 0 5 98 2.73
Taylor, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.18
Pressly, BS, 12-16 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.86
Paredes, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2 1-3 0 2 1 1 0 16 3.05
Raley 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.94
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cody 5 3 1 1 3 1 73 1.59
King, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 21 6.10
Hernández 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 2.70
Montero 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.32
Martin, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 1.98

Raley pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-1, Hernández 1-0. HBP_Urquidy (Gallo). WP_Cody.

T_3:15.

