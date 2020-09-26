On Air: Motley Fool Money
Texas 5, Houston 4

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 1:47 am
< a min read
      
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 37 5 8 5
Springer cf 4 0 1 1 Knr-Falefa ss-3b 4 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 4 2 0 0 Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Romine pr 0 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Solak lf 4 0 0 1
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Huff c 4 2 3 2
Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 Dietrich 3b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1
White cf 4 1 1 0
Houston 000 011 010 1 4
Texas 010 010 001 2 5

DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 8. 3B_Springer (2). HR_Bregman (6), Huff 2 (3), Guzmán (4). SF_Bregman (1), Solak (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 7 7 2 2 0 5
Taylor H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly BS,12-16 1 1 1 1 0 2
Paredes L,3-3 BS,0-2 1-3 0 2 1 1 0
Raley 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Cody 5 3 1 1 3 1
King BS,0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Hernández 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 1 2
Martin W,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 0

Raley pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Urquidy (Gallo). WP_Cody.

T_3:15.

The Associated Press

