Texas 5, Oakland 2

September 12, 2020 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 23 5 5 5
La Stella dh 2 1 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 1 0 0
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 Solak lf 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 Gallo dh 2 1 0 0
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 3
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0
Machín 3b-2b 3 1 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 2
Heim c 3 0 2 1 White rf 2 0 1 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Oakland 001 001 0 2
Texas 500 000 x 5

LOB_Oakland 3, Texas 2. 2B_Machín (2), Olson (3). HR_Odor (5), Guzmán (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies L,0-1 2 5 5 5 2 1
Weems 3 0 0 0 0 5
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1
Benjamin W,1-0 4 3 2 2 1 4
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 2
Montero S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Benjamin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_1:58.

