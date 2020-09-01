Texas 6, Houston 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|3
|4
|9
|
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.275
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.467
|Rivera pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heineman lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|2
|6
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.299
|Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Tucker dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Texas
|200
|100
|001
|2_6
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|300
|1_5
|11
|3
a-pinch hit for White in the 9th.
1-ran for Guzmán in the 9th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 10th.
E_Valdez (2), Correa (1), Maldonado (2). LOB_Texas 6, Houston 7. 3B_Guzmán (1). HR_Andrus (1), off Pressly; Brantley (2), off Goody. RBIs_Solak (14), Guzmán (2), Andrus (4), Correa (20), Brantley 4 (13). SB_Choo (5). S_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (White, Gallo, Solak); Houston 4 (Tucker, Gurriel, Reddick, Altuve). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Houston 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Choo, Brantley 2. GIDP_Solak, Andrus, Reddick, Gurriel.
DP_Texas 2 (Guzmán, Andrus, Guzmán; Andrus, Rivera); Houston 4 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Gurriel, Correa).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.50
|Lyles
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|78
|8.59
|Goody BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|5.40
|Hernández W,5-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|1.77
|Montero S,7-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.79
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|94
|2.58
|Paredes H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.29
|Pressly BS,6-9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.63
|Taylor L,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.15
|Scrubb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Goody 2-2, Scrubb 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Choo). WP_Valdez(2).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:28.
