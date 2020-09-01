Texas 6, Houston 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 8 3 4 9 Choo dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .209 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .286 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 2 2 .275 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Solak 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .273 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261 Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .467 Rivera pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Heineman lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .174

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 5 2 6 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .225 Brantley lf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .299 Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Tucker dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Correa ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .292 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Toro 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .167 Garneau c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Texas 200 100 001 2_6 8 0 Houston 000 001 300 1_5 11 3

a-pinch hit for White in the 9th.

1-ran for Guzmán in the 9th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 10th.

E_Valdez (2), Correa (1), Maldonado (2). LOB_Texas 6, Houston 7. 3B_Guzmán (1). HR_Andrus (1), off Pressly; Brantley (2), off Goody. RBIs_Solak (14), Guzmán (2), Andrus (4), Correa (20), Brantley 4 (13). SB_Choo (5). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (White, Gallo, Solak); Houston 4 (Tucker, Gurriel, Reddick, Altuve). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Houston 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Choo, Brantley 2. GIDP_Solak, Andrus, Reddick, Gurriel.

DP_Texas 2 (Guzmán, Andrus, Guzmán; Andrus, Rivera); Houston 4 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Gurriel, Correa).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.50 Lyles 5 6 3 3 1 2 78 8.59 Goody BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 5.40 Hernández W,5-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 29 1.77 Montero S,7-7 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 2.79

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 7 5 3 3 3 8 94 2.58 Paredes H,3 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 3.29 Pressly BS,6-9 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.63 Taylor L,1-1 2-3 0 2 0 0 0 19 1.15 Scrubb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Goody 2-2, Scrubb 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Choo). WP_Valdez(2).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:28.

