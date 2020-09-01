Listen Live Sports

Texas 6, Houston 5

September 1, 2020 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 8 3 Totals 38 5 11 5
Choo dh 4 1 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 2 3 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 2 4
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Straw pr 0 0 0 0
Solak 2b 5 0 2 1 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Tucker dh 5 0 1 0
Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 1
Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Rivera pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 1 2 0
White lf 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 1 1 0
Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0
Heineman lf 0 1 0 0
Texas 200 100 001 2 6
Houston 000 001 300 1 5

E_Valdez (2), Correa (1), Maldonado (2). DP_Texas 2, Houston 4. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 7. 3B_Guzmán (1). HR_Andrus (1), Brantley (2). SB_Choo (5). S_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
García 1 1 0 0 1 2
Lyles 5 6 3 3 1 2
Goody BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Hernández W,5-0 2 2 0 0 0 0
Montero S,7-7 1 1 1 0 0 0
Houston
Valdez 7 5 3 3 3 8
Paredes H,3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pressly BS,6-9 1 2 1 1 0 1
Taylor L,1-1 2-3 0 2 0 0 0
Scrubb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lyles pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Valdez (Choo). WP_Valdez(2).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:28.

