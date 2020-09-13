Listen Live Sports

Texas 6, Oakland 3

September 13, 2020 5:51 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 13
La Stella 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .286
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .223
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .254
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .200
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Canha dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Heim c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
a-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 2 12
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321
Solak lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Odor 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .155
Dietrich dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .200
Tejeda ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
White rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Mathis c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .190
Oakland 100 000 011_3 6 0
Texas 010 003 20x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Semien (6), Tejeda (2). 3B_Canha (2). HR_La Stella (1), off Hernández; Dietrich (3), off Montas; Odor (6), off Montas; Mathis (2), off Trivino. RBIs_Piscotty (29), La Stella (8), Heim (4), Dietrich (5), Odor 3 (20), Mathis 2 (6). SB_Semien (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Grossman, Piscotty, Heim, Brown); Texas 2 (Mathis, Guzmán). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Piscotty, White, Tejeda. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 3-4 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 7 81 5.86
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.55
Trivino 1 1 2 2 1 2 27 3.38
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.31
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 6-2 7 3 1 1 2 10 110 2.40
Hernández 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.81
Montero 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0. WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:57.

