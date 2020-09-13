Texas 6, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|13
|
|La Stella 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|2
|12
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Solak lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.155
|Dietrich dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Tejeda ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|White rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.190
|Oakland
|100
|000
|011_3
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|003
|20x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Semien (6), Tejeda (2). 3B_Canha (2). HR_La Stella (1), off Hernández; Dietrich (3), off Montas; Odor (6), off Montas; Mathis (2), off Trivino. RBIs_Piscotty (29), La Stella (8), Heim (4), Dietrich (5), Odor 3 (20), Mathis 2 (6). SB_Semien (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Grossman, Piscotty, Heim, Brown); Texas 2 (Mathis, Guzmán). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Piscotty, White, Tejeda. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 3-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|81
|5.86
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.55
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|3.38
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.31
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 6-2
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|110
|2.40
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.81
|Montero
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0. WP_McFarland.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:57.
